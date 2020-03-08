Marie HIGGS

  • "Jim,Ann,Fay and Charmaine, Mike and I , are thinking of you..."
    - tom Ledwith
Service Information
Cloudy Bay Funeral Services
15 Boyce Street
Springlands, Blenheim, Marlborough
035782004
Celebration of Life
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Holy Trinity Anglican Church
38 York Street
Picton
HIGGS, Marie:
Peacefully passed away at Ashwood Park in Blenheim, on Thursday, March 5, 2020, surrounded by family. Loving mother of Ann, Fay, Charmaine, James and their partners. Dearly loved grandmother of nine and great-grandmother of twelve. Sister of Margaret and Jack (dec). Loved by many, missed by all. A celebration of Marie's life will be held at Holy Trinity Anglican Church, 38 York Street, Picton, on March 9, at 2.00pm. Messages to be sent via www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz, or to 10 Heath Street, Anderson's Bay, Dunedin 9013.

Published in Marlborough Express on Mar. 8, 2020
