HIGGS, Marie:
Peacefully passed away at Ashwood Park in Blenheim, on Thursday, March 5, 2020, surrounded by family. Loving mother of Ann, Fay, Charmaine, James and their partners. Dearly loved grandmother of nine and great-grandmother of twelve. Sister of Margaret and Jack (dec). Loved by many, missed by all. A celebration of Marie's life will be held at Holy Trinity Anglican Church, 38 York Street, Picton, on March 9, at 2.00pm. Messages to be sent via www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz, or to 10 Heath Street, Anderson's Bay, Dunedin 9013.
Published in Marlborough Express on Mar. 8, 2020