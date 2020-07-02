Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marie LOCK. View Sign Death Notice



On Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Seaview Home, Picton. Aged 93 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Pat Lock, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Colin and Lynley, Anne and Steve, and Bruce and Sandi. Adored Nana of Kelly, Stacey, Laura, Catherine, David, Hamish and Tania, Vanessa, Marc and Ryan, and her 19 great-grandchildren. Sister of Rona and the late Gordon. Loved and respected by all who knew her. Special thanks to staff at Seaview Home. Messages may be addressed to the Lock Family, c/- 161 Port Underwood Road, RD 1, Picton 7281. In lieu of flowers, a donation to St John would be appreciated and may be made at the service or sent to PO Box 467, Blenheim 7240. A service to celebrate Marie's life will be held at the Union Parish Church, Broadway, Picton, at 10.00am, on Saturday, July 4, followed by interment at Picton Cemetery.







LOCK, Marie Leona:On Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Seaview Home, Picton. Aged 93 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Pat Lock, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Colin and Lynley, Anne and Steve, and Bruce and Sandi. Adored Nana of Kelly, Stacey, Laura, Catherine, David, Hamish and Tania, Vanessa, Marc and Ryan, and her 19 great-grandchildren. Sister of Rona and the late Gordon. Loved and respected by all who knew her. Special thanks to staff at Seaview Home. Messages may be addressed to the Lock Family, c/- 161 Port Underwood Road, RD 1, Picton 7281. In lieu of flowers, a donation to St John would be appreciated and may be made at the service or sent to PO Box 467, Blenheim 7240. A service to celebrate Marie's life will be held at the Union Parish Church, Broadway, Picton, at 10.00am, on Saturday, July 4, followed by interment at Picton Cemetery. Published in Marlborough Express on July 2, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Marlborough Express Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers