WATSON, Marie:
Donelle and Peter, Joanne, Grant and Raewyn, and Seamus, Seth and Freya would like to acknowledge and sincerely thank all those who sent cards, baking, letters, phone calls and floral tributes. Thank you also for your attendance at Marie's funeral service and donations to St John. A big thank you to all staff at Ashwood Park Retirement Village who have looked after Mum over many years. Our appreciation to David and staff of Cloudy Bay Funeral Services for their care. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement.
Published in Marlborough Express on Jan. 7, 2020