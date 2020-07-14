BERTRAM,
Marilla Anne (Rilla):
Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on July 13, 2020 at Wellington Regional Hospital. Loved wife of the late Peter. Loved mother of Maria and Jill. Loved mother-in-law of Thomas Noanoa and Kent Winstanley. Cherished 'granma' of Melody, Jack, Phoenix, Millie and Ebony. Great-grandmother of Autumn. Special thanks to Rochelle and Glen of Wairau Valley for their care and support of Rilla. Grateful thanks to the caring and compassionate staff at Ward 5 North, Wellington Regional Hospital. Messages and tributes to 'the Bertram family' can be left online in Rilla's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366. Kilbirnie 6241. In keeping with Rilla's wishes a private family service will be held on Thursday, July 16, 2020. Thereafter a private cremation.
Published in Marlborough Express on July 14, 2020