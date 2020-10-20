Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



On Sunday, October 18, 2020, passed away peacefully at Hospice Marlborough after a courageous fight, surrounded by family. Aged 68 years. Dearly loved wife of Graeme, dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Matthew and Zena, Justina and Simon, and Nathan and Steph. Cherished Nana of Olivia, Cody, Sophia, Noah, Thomas, Sophie, Ayla, Kaitlyn and Will. Special thanks to the amazing staff at Hospice Marlborough, District Nurses and Nurse Maude. Messages may be sent to 15 March Street, Spring Creek 7202. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Hospice Marlborough would be appreciated and may be made at the service or sent to PO Box 411, Blenheim 7240. A celebration of Marilyn's life will be held at the Church of the Nativity, Alfred Street, at 1.00pm, on Friday, October 23, followed by private cremation at the Sowman Crematorium.









Published in Marlborough Express on Oct. 20, 2020

