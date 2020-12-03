Marion TURNER

Guest Book
  • "Such fond memories Aunty Marion, of your laughter which was..."
    - Lianne Graham
Service Information
Walls Funeral Services
49 Humber Street
Oamaru , Otago
034348266
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Oamaru Club
32 Severn St
View Map
Death Notice

TURNER, Marion Margaret:
On December 2, 2020, peacefully at the Observatory Village surrounded by family. Aged 79 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Roy Turner. Cherished mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, and friend to many. In lieu of a floral tribute a donation made to the Otago Hospice, PO Box 8002, Dunedin 9041, would be appreciated or may be left at the service. A service to celebrate Marion's life will be held at the Oamaru Club, 32 Severn St, on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at 11.00am. Messages to Marion's family, 10a Stirling St, Oamaru 9400.
Wall's Oamaru Funeral Services
(03) 434 8266
Published in Marlborough Express on Dec. 3, 2020
