Death Notice

CROSSLEY,
Marjorie (Granny):
On September 19, 2019, peacefully at Marlborough Hospice. Aged 98. Dearly loved Mum of Martyn and Francesca, and Granny to Jacob. Now with God and rejoined with the late Billy.
"To God be the Glory".
Messages to 247 Redwood Street, Blenheim 7201, or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Marlborough Hospice, C/- PO Box 411, Blenheim 7240, would be appreciated or may be made at the service. A funeral service for Marjorie will be held on Tuesday, September 24 at the Church of the Nativity, Alfred Street, Blenheim, at 11.00am, followed by private cremation.

Published in Marlborough Express on Sept. 19, 2019
