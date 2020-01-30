Marjorie FERRY (1931 - 2020)
Service Information
Kaikoura Funeral Services
94 Beach Road
Kaikoura , Marlborough
7300
033193377
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
1:30 p.m.
St Peter's Church
Torquay Street
Kaikoura
Death Notice

FERRY, Marjorie Fay:
31.12.1931 - 28.01.2020
Beloved wife of William (Bill). Much loved sister of Grace and Trevor (both deceased), Bev, Annette and Pat. Auntie to many nieces and nephews. A sincere thank you to Kaikoura St John, Fire Service and Police for their compassion shown following Marj's passing. A funeral service will be held at St Peter's Church, Torquay Street, Kaikoura, on Friday, January 31, at 1.30pm, followed by burial at Kaikoura Public Cemetery.

Published in Marlborough Express on Jan. 30, 2020
