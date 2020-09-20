SUMMERSGILL,
Marjorie Morrison:
Peacefully passed away at Wairau Hospital on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. Aged 92 years. Dearly loved wife of John and loved mother of Diana and Gillian. Mother-in- law of David Smit and Anthony Webb. Loved by her many grandchildren and great- grandchildren. Special thanks to the staff at Aberleigh Village and Wairau Hospital for their loving care. Messages may be sent to 121 Wither Road, Witherlea, Blenheim 7201. At Marjorie's request, a private family service has been held.
Published in Marlborough Express on Sept. 20, 2020