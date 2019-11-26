HANSEN, Marlene Anne:
40 years ago on November 28, 1979, at Mount Erebus, Antarctica.
If tears could build a stairway, and memories a lane,
I would walk right up to Heaven and bring you back again.
No farewell words were spoken,
No time to say "Goodbye",
You were gone before I knew it, and only God knows why.
My heart still aches with sadness,
and secret tears still flow,
What it meant to love you -
No one can ever know.
But now I know you want me to mourn for you no more;
To remember all the happy times
Life still has much in store.
Since you'll never be forgotten,
I pledge to you today ~
A hollowed place within my heart
Is where you'll always stay.
Always remembered Susan xx
Published in Marlborough Express on Nov. 26, 2019