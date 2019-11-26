HANSEN, Marlene Anne:

40 years ago on November 28, 1979, at Mount Erebus, Antarctica.

If tears could build a stairway, and memories a lane,

I would walk right up to Heaven and bring you back again.



No farewell words were spoken,

No time to say "Goodbye",

You were gone before I knew it, and only God knows why.

My heart still aches with sadness,

and secret tears still flow,

What it meant to love you -

No one can ever know.

But now I know you want me to mourn for you no more;

To remember all the happy times

Life still has much in store.

Since you'll never be forgotten,

I pledge to you today ~

A hollowed place within my heart

Is where you'll always stay.

Always remembered Susan xx



