Martin WILLIAMSON

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martin WILLIAMSON.
Service Information
Geoffrey T Sowman Funeral Directors
cnr Hutcheson & Parker Sts
Blenheim, Marlborough
035784719
Death Notice

WILLIAMSON, Martin Frank:
Passed away peacefully, at Hospice Marlborough on Monday, March 2, 2020. Aged 65 years. Cherished husband of Gaye and much-loved father and father-in-law of Gemma and Shane, and Josh and Courtney. Special 'Grumps' to Tilly and the much-anticipated twins. In preference to flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice Marlborough, PO Box 411, Blenheim 7240. Messages may be sent to the Williamson Family, c/- PO Box 110, Blenheim 7240. At Martin's request, a private cremation has taken place and a private farewell will be held.

logo
Published in Marlborough Express on Mar. 3, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.