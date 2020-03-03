WILLIAMSON, Martin Frank:
Passed away peacefully, at Hospice Marlborough on Monday, March 2, 2020. Aged 65 years. Cherished husband of Gaye and much-loved father and father-in-law of Gemma and Shane, and Josh and Courtney. Special 'Grumps' to Tilly and the much-anticipated twins. In preference to flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice Marlborough, PO Box 411, Blenheim 7240. Messages may be sent to the Williamson Family, c/- PO Box 110, Blenheim 7240. At Martin's request, a private cremation has taken place and a private farewell will be held.
Published in Marlborough Express on Mar. 3, 2020