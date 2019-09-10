McCONWAY,
Mary Kathleen:
On September 10, 2019, at Ashwood Rest Home surrounded by her loving family, aged 88 years. Much loved wife of Miles for 65 years. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Clare (deceased); Jacinta (deceased); Christine, Patrina and Steve; Miles and Judi; Denise and Nigel; Michelle and Andy. Fondly remembered by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Messages to 3 Tetley St, Seddon 7210 or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz. Family would like to thank Ashwood Park staff for their care and support of Mary. A Funeral Mass for Mary will be celebrated on Friday, September 13, at 2.00pm, at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Seddon, followed by burial at Seddon Cemetery.
Published in Marlborough Express on Sept. 10, 2019