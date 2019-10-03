McCONWAY,
Mary Kathleen:
Miles and family wish to extend their heartfelt thanks to all those who visited, sent flowers, cards, and attended Mary's Funeral Mass and burial. We wish to also acknowledge the wonderful support of Father Pat McIndoe and Cloudy Bay Funeral Services. Mary was a loved wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother who will always remain dear to our hearts. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement of our sincere appreciation of your kindness and care.
Published in Marlborough Express on Oct. 3, 2019