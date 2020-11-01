RIX-MILLER,
Mary Elizabeth:
Passed away peacefully on October 29, 2020, at Hospice Marlborough surrounded by close friends and family, aged 71. Much loved partner of Greg, amazing mother, flamboyant sister, awesome grandmother and precious friend to many all over the world. Special thanks to everyone on the Wairau Hospital and Hospice Marlborough teams for the care provided. Messages may be sent to 33 Purkiss Street, Blenheim or via Mary's facebook page or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz.
A private cremation has been held in accordance to her wishes.
