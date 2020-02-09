RYAN, Mary:
28.3.1929 - 4.2.2020
Peacefully in Blenheim. Loved wife of the late Tom (Alexandra). Loved mother of Bernie and Joanne (Melbourne); Liz and John Sutherland (Napier); John and Sandy (Melbourne); Vince and Raylene (Dunedin); Marty and Jenny (Hobart); Mary Anderson (Dunedin); and the late Frank and Sharon (Dublin). A loved grandmother and great-grandmother. Messages to c/- PO Box 9, Blenheim 7240 or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz A family service has been held.
Published in Marlborough Express on Feb. 9, 2020