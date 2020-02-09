Mary RYAN (1929 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary RYAN.
Service Information
Cloudy Bay Funeral Services
15 Boyce Street
Springlands, Blenheim, Marlborough
035782004
Death Notice

RYAN, Mary:
28.3.1929 - 4.2.2020

Peacefully in Blenheim. Loved wife of the late Tom (Alexandra). Loved mother of Bernie and Joanne (Melbourne); Liz and John Sutherland (Napier); John and Sandy (Melbourne); Vince and Raylene (Dunedin); Marty and Jenny (Hobart); Mary Anderson (Dunedin); and the late Frank and Sharon (Dublin). A loved grandmother and great-grandmother. Messages to c/- PO Box 9, Blenheim 7240 or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz A family service has been held.

logo
Published in Marlborough Express on Feb. 9, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.