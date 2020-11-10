TUCKER, Mary Elizabeth:
Passed away peacefully at Te Nikau Hospital, Greymouth, on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. Aged 70 years. Devoted and much loved wife of Alan, loved mum of Victoria, and Elizabeth, beloved Grandma of Isabella, Flynn; Alyssa, and Sophie, loved sister of Jim, Sue, Peter, and the late Roger, and a loved aunt. Messages to PO Box 11020, Waimangaroa 7848. In accordance with Mary's wishes, a private service has been held.
Hagedorns Buller Funeral Services, FDANZ.
Published in Marlborough Express on Nov. 10, 2020