SINCLAIR,
Matthew Alexander (Matt):
Passed away at home on Friday, October 4, 2019. Aged 64 years. Loved husband of Diane. Much loved father and father-in-law of Carla, Liza and Darryl, and Kiri. Loving Pop of Sharae and Ata, Daliah, Kayse, Carter, Kade, Janaya, Rayne and Reon. Much loved Poppie of Amaia. Messages may be sent to 11 Parker Street, Blenheim 7201. A service for Matt will be held at the Mayfield Chapel, cnr Hutcheson and Parker Streets, at 1.00pm on Thursday, October 10, followed by interment at Maori Island Urupa.
Published in Marlborough Express on Oct. 6, 2019