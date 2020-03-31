Maud BANKS (1937 - 2020)
Service Information
Geoffrey T Sowman Funeral Directors
cnr Hutcheson & Parker Sts
Blenheim, Marlborough
035784719
Death Notice

BANKS,
Maud Maidie Marion:
Born April 27, 1937. Sadly Mum lost her battle on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Hospice Marlborough. Dearly loved wife of the late Allan (Porky) Banks, loved mother of Linda and Bruce Horton, Gillian and Viv Bruning, and Maureen and Bryan Davey. A cherished mother, nana, great-nana and sister. A huge thanks to all the staff at Hospice Marlborough for their care of Mum. Messages may be sent to 271 Redwood Street, Blenheim 7201. A private cremation has been held, and a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Published in Marlborough Express on Mar. 31, 2020
