WOOLLCOMBE,
Maureen Mary:
Passed away after a hopeless but gallant battle with pneumonia, at the Rest Home of Bethsaida on Friday, December 28, 2019, aged 96 years. Wife of the late Morth Woollcombe; Mother,grandmother, gardener, potter, scrabble fiend, a generous soul with a sardonic wit. Much loved by her children; William, Benjamin and Geoffrey; Grandchildren, Abby, Samantha, Louis and Finya. A celebration of her life will be held in her garden for friends and family at a date yet to be decided. Messages may be sent to 259 Middle Renwick Road, RD1, Blenheim 7271.
Published in Marlborough Express on Dec. 31, 2019