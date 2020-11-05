THOMAS, Mavis Rona:
On Wednesday, November 4, 2020, peacefully, with daughter Jenny by her side, at Summerset on the Coast, Paraparaumu. Dearly loved wife, for nearly 50 years, of the late Russ. A loved and loving Mum of Bev and Dave (Christchurch), Jenny and Andy (Raumati South), Sheryl and Brian (Marlborough), Brent and Janine (Auckland), and most treasured Nan, Gran and Old Nana of Emma, Regan, Jaimee, Ainsley, Nick, Natasha, Daniella, Jessica, James, Caitlin, Chanel, Fenella, Lachie, Zoe, Ella, Ned, Polly and Martha. Friend of the late Jim.
After a wonderful 91 years we're so sad we've had to say goodbye to Mum; a life filled with family, golf, rugby, shopping, travel and entertaining. She is now reunited with Russ.
We really appreciated the exceptional care Mavis received at both Summerset on the Coast and Diana Isaac Retirement Village in Christchurch. A Paraparaumu service for Mavis will be held Today (Friday, November 6) at 3.00pm, at Kapiti Crematorium, Valley Road, with a service also to be held in Christchurch later this year. The family would appreciate, in lieu of flowers, a donation to the Wellington Free Ambulance or St John's Ambulance (Canterbury). Messages to the Thomas family, c/- PO Box 119, Paraparaumu 5254.
Published in Marlborough Express on Nov. 5, 2020