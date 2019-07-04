BRYANT,
McArthur Charles (Mac):
Passed away peacefully, at Hospice Marlborough, surrounded by family on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. In his 91st year. Loved and treasured husband of the late Doreen. Loved father and father-in-law of David and Doris, Tom and Noeline, the late Wendy, Jim and Janie, and Margaret Anne (Kelly) and Jim. Loved Grandad Mac of all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Messages may be sent to the Bryant Family, c/- PO Box 110, Blenheim 7240. A funeral service for Mac will be held at the Canvastown Hall, SH 6, Canvastown, at 1.00pm, on Monday, July 8, followed by interment at Havelock Cemetery.
Published in Marlborough Express on July 4, 2019