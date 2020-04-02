HERD, Melba Dawn (Dawn)
(nee Gleeson):
On Saturday, March 28, 2020, peacefully at Woburn Home, Lower Hutt; aged 87 years. Loved wife of Doug (deceased). Much loved mother of Christine, mother-in-law of Dick, treasured Nana of Andre and Hadleigh, Great-Gran of Douglas, Keiran, Lachlan and Soren. Sister of Blair (deceased), sister-in-law of Maureen, Jeff and Ngaire. Loved auntie to her nieces and nephews. Special thanks to all the staff at Woburn Home, who in this time of lockdown made it possible for Chris and Dawn to be together in her last days. Due to current circumstances, cremation took place on March 31. Dawn's Memorial Service will be held in Blenheim after the lockdown, with time and place to be advised. Messages may be sent "to the Newlands family," c/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt 5040.
Published in Marlborough Express on Apr. 2, 2020