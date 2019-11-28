WADSWORTH,
Melvyn James:
Died on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. Aged 82 years. Dearly loved husband of Marjorie (deceased), loved father and father-in-law of Stephen and Wendy, Shirley and Terry Roughan, Cheryl and Lance Fraser, and Brendon. A loved brother, grandfather and great-grandfather. Loved by all. Messages may be sent to the Wadsworth Family, c/- 18 Inkerman Street North, Renwick 7204. In accordance with Melvyn's wishes, a private cremation has taken place.
Published in Marlborough Express on Nov. 28, 2019