PARISH,
Mervyn George (Merv):
Suddenly at Nelson Hospital on October 9, 2020, with family at his side. Dearly loved husband and friend of Sue. Loved father and father-in-law of Nigel (dec), Phillip and Sue-Ann (Blenheim), Mervyn and Kirsten (Cairns). Treasured Grandga and Poppy to his grandchildren. Messages to Flat 1, 97 Houldsworth Street, Blenheim 7201 or www.cloudy bayfuneralservices.co.nz At Merv's request a private service has been held.
'Gone from sight but
never forgotten'
Published in Marlborough Express on Oct. 15, 2020