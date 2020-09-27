BRETT, Michael John:
Lived a vibrant and adventurous 82 years and passed away on September 25, 2020. He is now reunited with his parents Dorothy and Ray. He will be greatly missed by his wife Kerry and his loved ones Sheryl, Andre'a, Chrissie and Simon, Logan and Morgan, Rachel and Paul, all his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and the late Ola, Ronnie, Dianne, Lance and John.
Farewell to a man who lived the good life.
Messages to 6 The Willows, Springlands, Blenheim 7201 www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz At Michael's request there will be a private cremation with immediate family and then a celebration of his life in Auckland in December. Date to be advised.
Published in Marlborough Express on Sept. 27, 2020