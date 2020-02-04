MAHER,
Michael John (Mick):
Aged 92 years. Passed away peacefully on January 26, 2020, in Auckland. He is survived by his wife of 66 years Beryl Maher (née Falvey) his three daughters, Lyndell Gibson (and the late Ian), Jo-Anne Carley (and Michael) and Megan; and his two sons Robert and Andrew; grandchildren Grace, Joshua, Nicole (and Michael) and Anthony, and great-grandchild Daniel-Ra. A man of quiet vitality, original sense of humour and a stable anchor.
"Rest in Peace"
A private family Funeral was celebrated at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church, Howick on January 30.
Published in Marlborough Express on Feb. 4, 2020