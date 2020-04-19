PRENDERGAST,
Michael Joseph:
Passed away suddenly at Nelson Hospital on April 16, 2020, aged 53 years. Youngest son of the late Edna and John Prendergast. Loved brother of Gary (Tauranga), Kevin and Colleen (Blenheim), Terry (deceased), David and Sue (Brisbane), John and Sue (Lincoln), Sally and Murray McDougall (Brisbane), Mary (Brisbane), Christine Claxton and Wayne Cromie (Tweed Head), Jan and Alan Ching (Brisbane), and Stephen (N.S.W.) Special thanks for all the care and attention Michael received from the staff while in the care of Lindon Support Services, at Koromiko. Messages to 4 Neville St, Blenheim or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz Due to Covid-19 restrictions a private cremation has taken place.
Published in Marlborough Express on Apr. 19, 2020