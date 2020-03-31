RHOADES,
Michael John (Mike):
Passed away peacefully at Ashwood Park Retirement Village on Sunday, March 29, 2020. Aged 86 years. A good father to Chris, Arni and Kirsten, and grandfather to Jonathon, Tony, Tim, Emily and Zoe. A dedicated sports coach and administrator, a real travel enthusiast who had been actively involved in the Marlborough Community over a number of years. Special thanks to the staff at Ashwood Park for looking after him in a caring way. Messages may be sent to the Rhoades Family, c/- PO Box 110, Blenheim 7240. Given the current situation, the family have held a private ceremony and will announce a date at a later time to celebrate Mike's life.
Published in Marlborough Express on Mar. 31, 2020