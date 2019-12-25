Mihi TANERAU-LOVE

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mihi TANERAU-LOVE.
Service Information
Geoffrey T Sowman Funeral Directors
cnr Hutcheson & Parker Sts
Blenheim, Marlborough
035784719
Service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
1:30 p.m.
the Mayfield Chapel
cnr Hutcheson and Parker Streets
Blenheim
View Map
Service
Following Services
the Sowman Crematorium
Death Notice

TANERAU-LOVE,
Mihi Hurimoni:
On Sunday, December 22, 2019, unexpectedly in Marlborough. Aged 42 years. Much loved Mum to Kavana, Heriata, Atarangi, Anatohia, Piripi, and the late Wikitoria. Dearly missed by her siblings Tony, Billy, Phillip, and Ana- Marie, and her Mum. Messages may be sent to 3 Bristol Lane, Riversdale, Blenheim 7201. A farewell service for Mihi will be held at the Mayfield Chapel, cnr Hutcheson and Parker Streets, at 1.30pm on Saturday, December 28, followed by cremation at the Sowman Crematorium.

logo
Published in Marlborough Express on Dec. 25, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.