Death Notice

AMOS,
Millicent Madeline (Milly):
On February 10, 2020, peacefully at Waterlea Rest Home, surrounded by family, in her 88th year. Beloved wife of the late Elwyn. A much loved mother and mother-in-law of Julie and Ken Foote; Susan and Deane Cawte; Lynley and David Robinson; and Gary and Cathy Amos. Much loved Nana of Anita, Stacy, Dayna, Nicole, and Zeb; Georgie and Dylan; Heidi, Kari and Claye; Patrick, Ellen-Kate, Holly-Marie, Sally-Mae, Anna-Rose, Lily-Joy and Joseph. A very special and loving great-nana to all her great-grandchildren. Messages to 152 Rowley Crescent, Grovetown 7202, or
www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz At Milly's request a private family interment will be held followed by a cup of tea at the Catering Lounge, Cloudy Bay Funeral Services, 15 Boyce Street, on Friday, February 14, at 11.30am.

Published in Marlborough Express on Feb. 11, 2020
