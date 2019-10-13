Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mollie BRICE. View Sign Death Notice



Passed away peacefully at Ashwood Park Retirement Village, on Friday, October 11, 2019. Aged 93 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Felix. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Warwick and Lyn, the late Merilyn, and the late Denis. Loving nana of Jennifer, Christopher, and Kayla, and great-nana to Boston and Isabelle. Loving sister of Joan Scott. Special thanks to the staff of Ashwood Park Retirement Village for their loving care over the past five years with special mention to Lynne and Annabelle and their team at the Oaks. Messages may be sent to the Brice family at 50 Endeavour St, Riversdale, Blenheim 7201. A celebration of Mollie's life will be held at the Mayfield Chapel, cnr Hutcheson and Parker Streets, at 1.00pm on Tuesday, October 15, followed by interment at Fairhall Cemetery.







