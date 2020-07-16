BANKS, Molly Megan:
Passed away peacefully, in her 79th year, with family at her side at Redwood Resthome Village, Blenheim, on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Loved wife and soulmate of Peter. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Glenn and Tracey; Roger and Fi; and Tony. Loved grandmother of Sophie and Emma, and Caleb and Scarlett. Thank you to the kind staff at Redwood Resthome and Marlborough Hospice for respectfully caring for Molly. In lieu of flowers a donation to Hospice Marlborough, c/- PO Box 411, Blenheim 7240 or Cancer Society, c/- PO Box 233, Blenheim 7240 would be appreciated or can be made at the service. Messages to 43 Blackmore Place, Blenheim 7201 or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz A celebration of Molly's life will be held at the Springlands Chapel, Cloudy Bay Funeral Services, 15 Boyce Street, Blenheim, on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at 10.00am, followed by interment at the natural burial, Fairhall Cemetery.
Published in Marlborough Express on July 16, 2020