PRATT, Muriel Isobel:

Passed away in peace, on August 23, 2019, aged 78 years. Wife of Gilbert Pratt. Beloved mother of Paul Kake and Shellie Hanley, mother-in-law to Chrissie Kake. Adored Nani to Joshua, and Isabella Hanley, Shayne Kake, and Great-Grandmother to Kirra Kake (parents Shayne and Brioni). Cherished sister of the Christensen family, Margaret, Brian and the late Coral. Much loved aunty to all her nieces and nephews and loved by Gilbert's family. Will be missed by Boo Boo the cat who she adored.

Muriel cherished life and gave from her heart, she will be deeply missed by her family, friends and community.

A service to celebrate Muriel's life will be held at St Barnabas Anglican Church, Main Road, Stoke, on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at 1.30pm.





