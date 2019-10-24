FOWKE, Murray Dalton:
15.12.1935 - 23.10.2019
Died peacefully on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at Aberleigh Rest Home. Aged 83 years. Dearly loved brother and brother-in-law of Ian and Jeanette (both dec), Graeme (dec) and Carol; Anna, and Bert (dec) Wagenvoort. Wonderful uncle to Phillip, Owen, Bruce and Michelle; Peter, David, Geoffrey and Scott; Roydon (dec), and Angela (dec). Much loved great-uncle and great-great-uncle to his niece and nephews and their families. Sincere thanks to the staff at Aberleigh Rest Home for their care and kindness. Messages may be sent to the Fowke Family, c/- PO Box 110, Blenheim 7240. In lieu of flowers, a donation to St John would be appreciated and may be made at the service or sent to PO Box 467, Blenheim 7240. A funeral service for Murray will be held at the Mayfield Chapel, cnr Hutcheson and Parker Streets, at 11.00am on Tuesday, October 29, followed by cremation at the Sowman Crematorium.
Published in Marlborough Express on Oct. 24, 2019