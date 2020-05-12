McCALLUM,

Murray James (Muzz):

Passed away unexpectedly, surrounded by family, at Wairau Hospital, Saturday, May 9, 2020, aged 66. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Crystene for 44 wonderful years. Cherished father of Alister and Scott. Loved son of the late Jim and Peg McCallum. Loved son-in-law of Graham and the late Myrtle Cresswell. Dearly loved brother and brother-in-law of Graham and Dawn, Peter and Sun, Barbara and John, Judy, Michael, and Alister. A private service has taken place with family. A celebration of Murray's life will take place in the near future.

I can no longer see you

with my eyes, touch you with my hands, but you will be forever in our hearts.





