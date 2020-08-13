Acknowledgement

McCALLUM, Murray James (Muzz):

Crystene, Alister, Scott and the McCallum family would like to express their sincere thanks to everyone after the sudden loss of Murray from our lives, on May 9, 2020.

The outpouring of love, support and sympathy shown to us over this time. The texts, phone calls, cards, flowers and baking will never be forgotten. It helped us get through the hardest time of our lives while trying to deal with what had just taken place. Words will never seem enough but we just want you ALL to know how much we all appreciated it.



We would sincerely like to thank the St John ambulance team and fire service who gave Murray every possible chance to stay in this world, so desperately. Thank you to Maree – the receptionist at A&E, Dr Reon Van Rensburg who tirelessly did everything possible for Murray, as did the wonderful nurses who never left Murray's side for his final hours, treated him with dignity, and respect.



We will never forget you and words cannot explain how grateful we are to each and every one of you.



To Cuddons, board of directors, management and all staff, and those who made up the guard of honour at Murray's service, what a tribute! A huge thank you to our Armstrong Siddeley family, New Zealand and Australia, thank you all so much. Murray's life was made richer because of you all.



A special thank you mention to Marion and Andy Rowe, Jane and Ralph Heywood, my brother Alister, Bruce Boniface, Nina from Pink Poppie, Faye Partridge and Lee for your wonderful contribution in all the ways you helped get us through these last few weeks.



As it would be impossible to thank everyone individually, please accept this acknowledgement as an expression of our deepest gratitude.

Always on my mind

Forever in my heart



