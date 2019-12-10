Acknowledgement

WILSON, Murray Jon:

Amie and Paul, Terry and Heather, Layne and Kiri, Gary and Sue and Guy, together with their families, wish to express their thanks to relatives, friends, neighbours and work colleagues who supported them in various ways during Murray's illness and passing. A very special thank you to the Marlborough Hospice who showed so much love and care to Murray and his family over the past few months. To Coralie Holdaway and the staff at Sowman's a big thank you for their support and service during a difficult time to help give Murray such a beautiful send off; he would have been overwhelmed. The family appreciates all that was done for them over this time and is forever grateful. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement of our deepest gratitude.



Published in Marlborough Express on Dec. 10, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Death Notices for Marlborough Express Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers