SADD, Naida Lorraine:
On September 1, 2020, Naida passed away peacefully, aged 82 years. Dearly loved wife of Howard, and a much loved mother and mother-in-law of Dean and Andrena; Natasha and Cliff; and the late Rachel. Loved and respected Nana of Sam and Laurie; Shannon and Mark, Alex and Asaph. Great-Nana to Neika and Amelia. Loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt to all her extended family. Messages to 51 Fell Street, Grovetown 7202, or www.cloudybayfuneralservices.co.nz
Naida will be farewelled at a private service on Saturday, September 5. Due to Covid-19, details of the service will be by invitation only.
Published in Marlborough Express on Sept. 3, 2020