CRESSWELL,
Nancy Beatrice:
On September 24, 2020, after a 3 year battle with illness at the Ashwood Park Rest Home, in her 86th year. Much loved wife of Noel. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Wayne (deceased), Malcolm and Analita, Julie and Chris Ham, Tony and Karen, Kevin and Katrina, Jonathan and Dominica. A loved Gran of Olivia; Kiara, Jake; Nicole, Kayne, Larissa, Grace; Daniel, Shonteal; Ziggy, Franca, Frederica; Oliver and Charlie. Messages can be sent to 15a Stephenson Street, Blenheim 7201 or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz At Nancy's request a private family service has been held followed by cremation.
Published in Marlborough Express on Sept. 29, 2020