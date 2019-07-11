Nancy HEPWORTH

HEPWORTH, Nancy:
Peacefully passed away at Maxwell Care, Blenheim, on July 9, 2019, aged 96 years. Very dearly loved wife of the late Arthur Hepworth. Loved mother of David Hepworth and mother-in-law of the late Sue Hepworth. Cherished Nana of Jason and Michele and Andrew. Much loved great-grandmother to Mikayla, Caitlyn and Braydon and great-great-grandmother to Alec. A cherished friend of Kay. Messages to 5A Weld Street, Blenheim 7201, or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz A private service has been held.

Published in Marlborough Express on July 11, 2019
