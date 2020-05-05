CROSSLEY, Neil Frederic:
Passed away at Marlborough Hospice, Blenheim, on December 17, 2019. As per Neil's wishes a private cremation has been held. His family wish to express their sincere thanks to neighbours and friends for the friendship and support shown to him especially in recent times. We also wish to thank all the nursing staff at the Hospice for their loving care. In lieu of flowers a donation to St John Ambulance, c/- PO Box 467, Blenheim 7240, would be appreciated. Messages to www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz
'May your memories bring
you peace'
Published in Marlborough Express on May 5, 2020