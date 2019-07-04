JUKES, Nellie:
On July 3, 2019, surrounded by family, in her 82nd year. Much loved wife of Ken. Treasured mother and mother-in-law of Dexter and Julie, Dawn and Lyell Marfell. Loved Granny of Kevin and Brooke, Nicolas, and Great-Granny of Connor. Messages to 33A Eltham Road, Blenheim 7201, or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz In lieu of flowers a donation to the Marlborough Cancer Society c/- PO Box 233, Blenheim 7240, would be appreciated or may be made at the service. A Funeral Service for Nellie will be held at the Springlands Chapel, Cloudy Bay Funeral Services, 15 Boyce Street, Blenheim, on Thursday, July 11, at 10.30am, followed by private cremation at the Cloudy Bay Crematorium.
Published in Marlborough Express on July 4, 2019