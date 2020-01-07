BISHELL, Neville Kenneth:
On January 3, 2020, at Christchurch Hospital, in his 69th year. Neville enjoyed a brief retirement following a long career at Environment Canterbury. Adored husband and best friend of Cynthia (nee Cheesman). Dearly loved brother and brother-in-law of David and Dot Bishell, Elizabeth and Hylton Powell, Jenny and Bill Adams. Dearly loved brother-in-law of Barbara and David Peek, Judith and Gavin Waugh, John and Daphne Cheesman, Annette and Kerry Bryce, and a much loved uncle, great-uncle, and great-great-uncle. Special thanks to the Darfield District Nurses, and the Oncology staff at Christchurch Hospital for their care and support. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Neville Bishell, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to Darfield District Nurses would be appreciated, and may be made at the service. The Service for Neville will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, Christchurch, on Tuesday, January 14, at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in Marlborough Express on Jan. 7, 2020