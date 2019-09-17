SOWMAN, Nichol Yates:
Passed away at Aberleigh Rest Home, Blenheim, on Thursday, September 12, 2019, aged 93. Dearly loved husband of the late Shirley. Loved husband of Annette and father of Roger. Loved Grandad of Kalyan and Great-Grandad of Tavania and Kaden. Messages to Mrs Annette Sowman, 1A Macey Crescent, Blenheim 7201 or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz
Thank you to the staff at Aberleigh Rest Home for caring for Nick.
A private service has been held.
Published in Marlborough Express on Sept. 17, 2019