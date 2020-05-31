Nicholas PARKINSON

PARKINSON,
Nicholas Ivan (Nick):
On May 27, 2020, Nick fell asleep in the Lord, after a short battle with Melanoma Cancer. Aged 62 years. Dearly loved husband of Helen. Much loved father and father-in-law of Jesse and Viv, Ezra and Sarah, and Marc. Cherished brother and brother-in-law of Lynton and Sefulu. Nick is asleep awaiting the Resurrection and Kingdom of God on Earth. A service for Nick will be held at his home at 670 State Highway 1, Peketa, Kaikoura, at 1.00pm on Thursday, June 4, 2020, followed by burial at Kaikoura Public Cemetery.

Published in Marlborough Express on May 31, 2020
