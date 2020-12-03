BARKER,
Nicola Jayne (Nicki):
29.06.1972 England. On December 2, 2020, passed away at Wairau Hospital with the joy of her life, her daughter Kaitlan, beside her. Taken too early, aged 48 years, from a long medical illness. A big thank you to all medical staff that cared for her. Nicki is survived by her 14 year old daughter, Kaitlan, parents Jean and Geoffrey, brother and sister Paul and Ali, and friend and father of her daughter, Doug. A celebration of Nicki's life will be announced at a later date. Messages to Doug and Kaitlan, 8 Glenroy Crescent, Blenheim 7201, or
www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz
Published in Marlborough Express on Dec. 3, 2020