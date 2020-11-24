MORRIS-DENBY,
Noelene Esther Caroline:
On Monday, November 23, 2020, passed away peacefully at Ashwood Park Retirement Village. Aged 85 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Lew, loved sister and sister-in-law of Dorothy and the late Keith Fenemor, and "Aunty Nono" of Kevin and Lana (Canada), Graeme and Liane (Australia), and Tony and Janet. Special thanks to Ashwood Park staff. Messages may be sent to 670 Old Renwick Road, RD 2, Blenheim 7272. Flowers welcome and/or a donation to SPCA Marlborough may be made at the service or sent to PO Box 115, Renwick 7243. A farewell service for Noelene will be held at the Mayfield Chapel, cnr Hutcheson and Parker Streets, at 1.00pm on Friday, November 27, followed by interment at Tuamarina Cemetery.
Published in Marlborough Express on Nov. 24, 2020