LEOV, Nola Matilda:

Passed away peacefully at Kensington Court Rest Home on Saturday, November 2, 2019, aged 91 years. Much loved daughter of Harold and Ida Leov. Beloved sister and sister-in-law of the late Beryl and Vince, the late Mavis and Charlie, Charlie and Rose , the late David and Joyce, Hazel (deceased) and Kevin, Valerie (deceased) and Gordon, Rose and Lex (deceased), and Harry and Liz. An Aunt who was truly treasured and adored by all her nieces and nephews. Widely respected, inspirational and valued friend to many. A celebration of Nola's life will be held at the Carluke Hall, Rai Valley, on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 1.00pm, to be followed by her interment at Rai Valley Cemetery.





