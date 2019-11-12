THOMSON, Nola Roseline:
On Tuesday November 5, 2019, at Springlands Lifestyle Village. Aged 89 years. Loving wife of the late Bill Thomson, loved mother of the late Denise, Sue and Bondy. Beloved grandmother to Claire and Logan, Jen and Trav. Dearest great-grandmother to Brayden and Immy, Sebastian and Claudia. Loved mother-in-law of Charlie. Also know to a lot of close family friends as "Gramma" and "Mrs T". A private family service has been held.
Published in Marlborough Express on Nov. 12, 2019