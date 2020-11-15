AHERN,
Nolene Margaret (Nole):
On November 14, 2020, peacefully at Ashwood Park Resthome, Blenheim. Much loved wife of John. A Loved mother of Deane Robinson (Dallas), Craig Robinson (Brisbane), Michael Robinson (Berlin) and grandmother of Emma, Chloe, Alex, Taylor, Fin and Amelia. She was the daughter of Margaret and Daniel Linton and sister of Daniel and Christopher and remembered by their families. Messages to 31 Adams Lane or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz In lieu of flowers a donation to the Cancer Society, PO Box 233, Blenheim would be appreciated or may be made at the service. A funeral service for Nole will be held at the Springlands Chapel, Cloudy Bay Funeral Services, 15 Boyce Street, Blenheim, on Friday, November 20 at 1.30pm followed by private cremation.
Published in Marlborough Express on Nov. 15, 2020